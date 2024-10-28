Teenage shooting victim's family offering $50k reward in cold case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday, Oct. 28th, marks three years since a teenager was shot and killed near the Lexington Cemetery.

Sergio Villarados' family still does not have any answers about what happened to the 17-year-old that night. He was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a flipped car on Price Road. His 19-year-old girlfriend was also shot but survived.

Three years later, his family gathered by his grave inside the cemetery.

"He was someone really important to us," said Sergio's mother Alvis Villarau.

She has visited the plot each day since he was buried. This week, there are 36 blue roses for each month the teenager has been gone.

"That was the most difficult day of her life she ever had," said Sergio's aunt "And then living three years without him, it's been really difficult."

His family says the high school senior loved soccer and dancing. Sergio, who also went by Alex, wanted to be a paramedic.

With no new developments in the case, his family is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward. Call 859-253-2020 to leave a 100% anonymous tip.

