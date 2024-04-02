'Thankful to God nobody was hurt': Lexington hit hard by Tuesday morning's severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington was hit hard by Tuesday morning's severe storms.

Over on Versailles Road near Bennett Avenue, a strip mall had serious damage. When that wind came through, part of the rear wall collapsed. There were cinder blocks all over the rear of the parking lot.

It also overturned a food truck and then, behind the building, did quite a bit of damage to a storage facility. It took a 40-foot stretch of wall off the back of that building. A city worker said the buildings would likely be condemned.

The property manager was inside when the storm hit. She took cover in the bathroom, thinking the roof was going to come off.

"I had guys in the back that know me that come down to my office to check on me because they said that was the first thing they thought of was me," said Lori Harris. "This can be fixed. I'm just so thankful to God that nobody was hurt. That's the main thing."

On Buckhorn Drive, power lines fell onto two homes, causing attic fires in both. The lines also fell on a fire engine, so firefighters inside had to sit tight until it was safe to get out. Firefighters put out both fires pretty quickly, and no one was hurt.

