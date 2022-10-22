"The Dog" reopens after 22 years, draws in thousands of EKU alums

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students, alums, and locals flooded Richmond Friday night for EKU’s first ever block party. Along with music, food trucks, and a parade, the return of an iconic Richmond establishment headlined the night.

“It just takes you down memory lane,” said Kenna Middleton, an EKU alumnus from the class of ‘81.

For the first time in 22 years, the Family Dog opened its doors to the public for a special homecoming celebration.

Megan Mannering

Just as they’d done a thousand times before, EKU Colonels lined the sidewalks feeding into the bar, many recalling memories of their times spent at "The Dog."

“I came down here with a red stamp that turned black… we'll say, and Singapore slings were the drink of the day for 50 cents, I brought 5 dollars. We'll let the story end there,” laughed Middleton.

A UK alumnus, April Woodard admitted to visiting the dog from Lexington even when she shouldn’t have.

“It's probably bad to say, but I did come out when I was 15 with a fake ID,” joked Woodard.

Throughout the night, thousands made their way through The Dog for tours, snapping photos and reminiscing.

Megan Mannering

From the class of ‘92, Shan Sears said, “It's just phenomenal to be back. I worked here for two years. The Robinsons were so kind to all of us, we had so many get togethers…the friends and family. It looks exactly the same here tonight.”

The music never disappointed, the drink specials proved unmatched, but the people made it, according to former employees of the bar.

“The owners were great people, they treated us like they were their own, I just loved them,” said James Webb, class of ‘91.

Some even remembered The Dog before it was The Dog.

“That's where I met my husband,” said Linda Schulte, class of ‘64. “We met when it was called Specks. I met him there with a group of my friends and I knew he was the one for me.”

For one night and one night only, The Dog brought together decades of Colonels in a homecoming fit for a family.

“It was the people that went, it was the spirit that was there, everybody was a family,” said Middleton.