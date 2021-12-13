"The greatest love story of all time:" grandparents among tornado victims

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A western Kentucky couple spent more than half a century of marriage living in Muhlenberg County.

After the historic storm blew through, Haley Burton says they did not hear from Billy and Judy Miller.

Her uncle went to go check on their Bremen home.

"He finally found them. They were side-by-side," said Burton.

Together in love for more than 50 years, she says they left this earth together.

"They were honestly probably the greatest love story of all time. He was a Vietnam veteran. She was with him all through that," said Bremen.

Haley says she finds some comfort in that because she says those two wouldn't be able to live without one another.

Through more than 50 years of marriage, Haley says her grandparents were the glue that kept everyone together. Now they're looking for more pictures to resemble their picture perfect love.

"When we are planning these funerals we are searching high and low trying to find pictures just to get stuff together to do a memorial for them. So we can reminisce on pictures. We have nothing to reminisce by," said Burton.

That was until Haley's aunt was scrolling Facebook.

"She was like it's a picture of you, Haley. She was like, it's you," said Burton. "It blew my mind. I was like that's me, that's a picture of me from my grandparents' home, and it's me."

That photo traveled 145 miles from the Millport area to Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Now Haley urges everyone watching to help families reunite one way or another.