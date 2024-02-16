The Legend continues: Fans hit team store to grab new/old merchandise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There’s usually a love affair between a minor league baseball team and its community members, and in Lexington, it felt like the two went through a bad break-up last summer.

“I think people forgot there was even a team,” said Kevin Leutes from inside the team’s fan shop on Friday morning.

Leutes and many other fans came to the store soon after its 10 a.m. opening to grab some of the new Lexington Legends merchandise. After spending one season being known as the Counter Clocks, new ownership decided to return to the club’s roots.

“We heard what people wanted. We heard, we listened, and took it back. It’s going to be a Legendary season,” said team general manager Justin Ferrarella.

Ferrarella said the return to the Legends name is already having an impact on ticket sales. He’s looking forward to seeing everyone in their Legends gear at the ballpark.

“We used the same color scheme, added Mighty Lex, who’s our new mascot, to the logo, but we kept the traditional stuff,” he said of the new merchandise and uniforms.

It took only a few minutes for people to like the look.

“I have no Counter Clocks stuff. I did not stand behind that as soon as they announced that,” said Darrin Polley.

Mr. Polley is a long-time fan who came to multiple games every season until last year.

“Only once, and that’s because we were given the tickets,” he stated.

The team can’t win a game in 2024 until April, but it’s already rekindled an old flame.

“This is a great experience for everyone in Lexington and the surrounding counties,” Polley said. “We’re going to the ticket window as soon as we’re done in here,” he added.

