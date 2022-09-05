The Mint Gaming Hall in Whitley County up and running… and paying out

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can’t miss the “now open” sign from I-75 heading in either direction. And the new Mint Gaming Hall, which opened Wednesday, is located less than one mile from the off ramps. Neither was an accident as the latest addition to The Mint portfolio is up and running, and its 450 gaming machines are already paying out.

“I’ve had a few $10,000 payouts since Wednesday. It’s almost been an average of a big $10,000 one each day,” said Mint, Cumberland Vice President & General Manager, Henry Graffeo.

Mr. Graffeo has been with The Kentucky Downs group for many years, working with their western Kentucky gaming operations in Bowling Green and Franklin. He also spent many years in Connecticut, where he helped shape one of America’s more successful gaming outfits, The Mohegan Sun. Graffeo feels as if this new location will be a big winner for everyone.

“Even the mayor (Roddy Harrison) said it; there’s just really not much to do here, outside of the mom-and-pop shops. We’re going to bring an entertainment facility to this area,” he said.

The gaming hall is already employing 160 people, or “team members” as Graffeo refers to his employees. He also noted that most of them are from the area. Graffeo also noted the economic impact this venue will have on the Commonwealth as a whole.

“The number they tax us on is called the handle. That’s the highest number that the machine takes in. It’s 1 to 1 ½ percent of that. When you say that, it doesn’t seem like a lot, but the effective tax rate is 30-32%, and that’s a lot of tax,” he explained.

Graffeo said the Cumberland location has nothing but vacant space on the lot to expand as business grows. That, he said, could include a hotel, or a sportsbook, if and when Kentucky legislators legalize that form of wagering in the state.

For now, he’s most excited about what they do have here, and what’s to come later this month, as work is finishing up on the race and sports grill, and its adjoining outdoor patio.

“We’ll have cornhole and shuffleboard, those kinds of games for the kids. And we even did a separate entrance so the kids never have to come onto the gaming floor,” he said of the race and sports grill, which will include televisions that will be simulcasting horse races from around the country. And yes, parimutuel wagering will be available there too.

The Mint Gaming Hall, Cumberland location is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. When the doors open on Thursdays at 9:00 a.m., they’ll remain open for 24 hours through the end of each weekend.