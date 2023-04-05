Assessing former President Trump's impact on Kentucky races following indictment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The arraignment of a former President of the United States in criminal court on Tuesday was unprecedented. Donald J. Trump, our 45th President, entered a plea of not guilty on the 34 charges he’s facing in New York. Others in the political world will now wonder if this budding legal battle will have implications on our primary and general elections.

“In terms of our nation what matters is not so much this particular trial, but how this legal clash, that has a political overlay, is going to play around the nation,” said University of Kentucky Political Science Professor, Dr. Steven Voss.

Voss said it’s sad that a former leader has to be dragged into court to answer to criminal charges, but knows many people would be saddened if he was allowed to operate above the law.

“Depending on who you ask it’s really important that he is dragged into court, or it’s a political show trial,” Dr. Voss said.

He’s certain this legal battle will have some sort of impact on our elections, in some form.

“It’s not clear that Trump’s legal troubles will make much difference in the primary,” Dr. Voss stated when asked about Kentucky’s Gubernatorial race, before adding it could become a bigger issue in the general election in November.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron hasn’t flinched from association with the former President, touting that relationship (and his endorsement) in political ads. Kelly Craft is another candidate in the Republican primary and she worked for Trump as an Ambassador while he was in the White House. She echoes many of his same feelings on border policies and foreign relations.

“I don’t know that’s necessarily going to favor candidates associated with Trump due to sympathy, or hurt candidates associated with Trump because there’s a sense they’re in bed with someone corrupt and the like. That could go either way,” Dr. Voss added.