'The ultimate good guy': Hometown friends remember Campbellsville murder victim

After the death of 18-year-old Campbellsville University student Josiah Kilman over the weekend, support for his family has poured out from all over the country.

Kilman grew up in Columbia Falls, Montana, nearly 2,000 miles from Campbellsville.

He was known for his leadership and his athleticism, both as a soccer player and a wrestler.

"To describe who Josiah Kilman is...is like reading a script of a movie. The ultimate good guy, the superhero, you know. He was an amazing young man and one of a kind," his former soccer coach, O'Brien Byrd, told KPAX in Montana.

His friends and family remember Kilman as a man of strong faith who had a vast network of people around him.

"Most of us would be lucky to have one best friend. I would probably say 40, 50 people would say Josiah was their best friend," Byrd said.

One of those people is Justin Windauer, who was on Kilman's Columbia Falls wrestling team and graduated alongside him.

"He just inspired me to become a better man and I know a lot of my friends would say the same thing," Windauer said.

A fundraiser has been established to help the Kilman family offset some travel and burial expenses.

Since Saturday, the GoFundMe has collected more than $50,000.

"He's touched this community up here and obviously down there he's started to make his own legacy and his group of people," Windauer said.

