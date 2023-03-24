'There are no words': 8-year-old Eli Hill laid to rest after tragic accident

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A relentlessly rainy day brought sunshine to Corbin, Kentucky just long enough to remember Eli Hill. Those who knew him say the break in the clouds was fitting.

“He was sunshine in the congregation, always with a smile,” said Lamar Hamilton, a fellow member of Shiner Church of Christ.

Church friends, classmates, cousins, and a community at large filed into the Hart Funeral Home, the parking lot overflowing for a little boy lost in a tragic accident.

“It’s very rare that an 8-year-old impacts his community and family and church and all the people that he’s touched,” said Kim Sutton, Eli’s extended relative.

Shiner Church of Christ will remember Eli’s commitment to God, his baseball team will hold onto his love of the game, and classmates like Lynnlee Pratt will miss his stories.

“He was funny, really nice, sweet to everybody…he had the most funniest stories and he made really funny songs up,” said 2nd grade classmate Lynnlee.

From the outside looking in, community members can’t understand how something so tragic could happen to one of Corbin’s own.

“I’m heartbroken for his family,” said Sutton.

“There are no words...that can express the feelings that I have in my heart,” echoed Hamilton.

As a mom and teacher, Whitney Pratt calls Eli’s death gut-wrenching.

“It’s a parent's worst nightmare with their child getting hurt, let alone losing them in a horrific accident,” said Pratt.

Community members know words can only offer so much comfort to a family facing the unimaginable.

“Everybody is mourning the loss of this sweet child and trying to bear some of the burden, but there's not a whole lot we can do besides love and pray,” said Pratt.

Loving, praying, and embodying the sunshine Eli brought to the rainiest of days.

“We wish he could be here, but we know he’s in a better place now,” said Lynlee.