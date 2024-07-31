'There is no excuse': Humane Society offers reward for information on puppies set on fire, killed

WARNING: The following includes details of animal abuse and death.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of the 13 puppies that were set on fire back in May in Lexington.

The Lexington Humane Society reported that all 13 puppies, who were estimated to be only 8 days old, died due to the severity of their injuries.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, the 13 puppies were found by a local resident on May 29 near the intersection of Todds Road and North Cleveland Road.

Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, Lt. Jai Hamilton, plans to file 13 counts of first-degree animal cruelty against the individual(s) responsible for "intentionally burning" the puppies, according to a release.

“It is heartbreaking to even imagine what horrendous torture these puppies went through at only 8 days old,” Todd Blevins, Kentucky State Director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a press release. “There is no excuse for this kind of cruelty. We hope our reward helps find the perpetrator of this despicable act.”

Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control is investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to email Lt. Hamilton at jhamilton@lfacc.org.