'There's a big hole in Laurel County right now': Community remembers Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the police department to the cemetery and all along Main Street, the loss of a public servant weighs heavy on Laurel County.

“So unbelievable, really,” said Jamie Mosley.

Behind the barbed wire of the Laurel County Correctional Center, Jailer Jamie Mosley is still in shock that his former employee and friend Logan Medlock is gone.

“Sometimes the phone rings and you get that feeling… and you know it's probably not good news,” recalled Mosley.

He hired Medlock at the correctional facility a few years back, and he still remembers how impactful his employment was for the jail.

“Unfortunately, we don't see a lot of Logan Medlocks coming through the doors these days."

As an officer, Medlock worked with bookings, cell checks, and high-threat inmates, among other tasks.

According to Mosley, both sides of the cell were lucky to know him.

“He had all the marks, kindness, genuine, good personality, sense of humor,” said Mosley. “He just really was a template of what you would hope for when you're trying to hire someone or a citizen having to deal with someone in that position.”

When the time came, Medlock jumped at the chance to join the London City Police, knowing the duty and danger that comes with the badge.

“There are many dangers that you know and consider and train for. This is something you can't prepare for,” said Mosley.

Instead, a grieving community is now preparing for the funeral of an officer who died in the line of duty.

“There's a big hole in Laurel County right now.”

The funeral service for Logan Kendal Medlock will be conducted at 12 noon November 4 at Corinth Baptist Church in London. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.

The funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed on the Bowling Funeral Home Facebook page.

