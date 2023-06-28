'There's a rat on my porch': Versailles home believed to be causing infestation

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Things on Kentucky Avenue in Versailles appear to be normal until you reach the middle of the block and see the home that was recently condemned by the city. But the trash in the yard and driveway isn’t the real problem.

“They were barking like crazy so I looked out and there’s a rat on my porch and up on the grill,” said one homeowner who preferred to remain anonymous.

She has apparently been dealing with this issue for many months, and ten minutes after we spoke, she caught a rat in one of the traps she’s been setting around the home. Next door, Cheryl Barnhart is having the same problem at her home.

“We threw away a new gas grill because they’ve been in it. And I’ve seen them in my yard,” Barnhart said.

In Versailles neighbors on Kentucky Ave. are having a rat infestation, they believe, because of the situation at this house. Claiming city/county officials haven’t responded to complaints. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/N7y7TGOBsZ — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) June 28, 2023

The city is aware of the problem, the county is too as evidenced by the notice placed on the front porch and a letter that’s been sent to the owners’ estate. And Cassie Prather with the Woodford County Health Department tells LEX 18 that approval has just been given to purchase and set traps up and down the block. But a process has to be followed for a certain amount of time before anyone can just go in and tear down the home and clean up. It is also unclear at this time if the owners’ child is still living in the home.

“It’s bad enough the way it looks, but it’s a health hazard, it’s a fire hazard,” Barnhart said.

Trash and furniture are piled up around the perimeter of the home and windows are open and there didn’t appear to be a front door attached to the frame. Rock Vance, who runs the city’s Code Enforcement, said the windows were open all winter. Vance was happy to get the condemnation letter but isn’t sure what’ll happen from here because the home still has a small mortgage. He did say he informed the lender of what was happening at the property.

All of it saddens those who are left to look at it daily while dealing with rodents crawling all over their yards.

“This is a lovely neighborhood. We’re a few blocks from Main Street. We have the city park right down the street,” said one homeowner. “It has to be torn down or at least cleaned up,” she continued.