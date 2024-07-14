"There's no place for political violence": Andy Barr gives exclusive reaction to Trump assassination attempt

Saturday's assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump continues to cause a ripple effect of reaction nationwide.

It's the first such an event in 43 years, dating back to John Hinckley's attack on Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Several politicians and lawmakers have given their thoughts on what happened Saturday, including Congressman Andy Barr.

In an exclusive interview with LEX 18, Barr passionately spoke about the growing negativity he believes is aimed at the GOP and how there needs to be a change.

"This extreme hatred for conservatives has got to stop in this country and when it translates into political violence like this it is absolutely outrageous," Congressman Barr said.

"We've got to tone down the rhetoric in this country to prevent it from spilling over into political violence."

Barr was at a basketball game Saturday evening when he found out about the attempted attack on Trump's life.

He told LEX 18 bluntly, "there is no place for political violence.

"Well, obviously there's concern for his safety and what this stresses is that, there's extreme hatred, this rhetoric coming from the extreme far left as real world consequences and it's got to stop," Barr said.

This shooting happened just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican presidential nomination.

He's been the presumptive nominee since March.

Barr plans to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the RNC, stating clearly that security measures should be re-evaluated following an event like this.

"Clearly more security measures are going to be put into place in the days to come," Barr said.

"Regardless of your political views, your political party. Regardless of whether or not you support President Trump, President Biden. All Americans should pray for not only president trump but an end to this senseless hateful rhetoric that creates a violence atmosphere in this country."

Barr applauded the quick reaction by the secret service to protect Trump after the initial shots were fired.

Also commending trump for how he handled himself following the supposed attempt on his life.

"You saw even in the aftermath the fighter that he is. I mean he stood up and pumped his fist. It just goes to show not only his strength and resilience but that he is a fighter," Barr said.

"Nothing is going to stop Donald Trump."