'There’s nothing to discuss': Voters appreciate expanded voting options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elected officials knew something had to be done. Three and a half years ago, when COVID-19 found its way into Kentucky just about 60 days before a primary election, they needed to devise a way to prevent everyone from spreading the virus at every polling location while still affording them this vital right.

Wide-spread approval of absentee balloting was introduced, along with expanded in-person voting. The former was too expensive to continue, and the latter was a big hit among voters. So Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, with help from state legislators, worked together to make it permanent. On Thursday, voters enjoyed the first of three days of early in-person voting in this general election, with no excuse required.

“There’s nothing to discuss. It’s easy. Simple. I enjoyed it,” said Ira Fink after waiting only 15 minutes to cast his votes at the Lexington Senior Center.

“I could’ve voted in my precinct, but I’m a member of the senior center and did it here last year. In fact, it was easier this year,” he added.

Across town, at the northside branch of the Lexington Public Library, the lines were even shorter for voters.

“This added convenience is excellent because it gives you a chance if you’re working. You can work your hours around voting anytime you want,” said Don Hill, who’s also taking advantage of the additional days.

Early voting isn’t for everyone, as we know. Some will opt for the purity of voting on Election Day. But this offers an option to those who might not have those free hours on the “big day” next Tuesday. Theoretically, it should continue to work to increase voter turnout, too.

Governor Beshear (Frankfort) and Secretary Adams (Louisville) also voted early Thursday morning.

Polls will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on the voting locations in your county and precinct, click here.

