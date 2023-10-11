'They were excited!': Vending machine on Transy campus a game-changer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diversity, equity, and inclusion can often be presented in unusual ways. It’s a fact that is pretty evident on the campus of Transylvania University, where inside the William T. Young Center, a vending machine is all the talk.

“One of the big problems African-American students have is how they can maneuver their hair and look presentable,” said Krissalyn Love, the school’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

So, Melanie Higgins Day, a local salon owner and entrepreneur, had an idea to bring a vending machine to campus to make those students feel more at home. Inside, students will find an assortment of hair and beauty products and even a few things to use when jumping in to the nearby indoor pool. Nothing inside costs more than $15.00.

“She’s had to do one or two refills (already), so thus far the response has been good,” Love said.

This is an added convenience for some, especially those who don’t have access to a car. However, this is an excellent way of creating a feeling of acceptance within the student body of a predominantly white school(only 18-20% of the last four freshman classes consisted of African-American students).

“It’s something on campus that permanently reminds them that they’re here and we see them, and we want them to feel as great as we do about them,” Love added.

Now they can do that, and look great too!