Third suspect arrested in connection with Mykel Waide homicide investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A third suspect, Antwone Davenport, was arrested for the August 2020 shooting death of Mykel Waide.

The US Marshals located and arrested 33-year-old Davenport in Illinois.

Davenport has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

In late September, Lexington Police also arrested Tayte Patton, 22, and Antonio Turner, 19, for the August 16, 2020 shooting death of Mykel Waide.

Patton and Turner were both charged with Murder and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Both suspects are lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, officers responded to the deadly shooting on the 1000 block of Newtown Court. Waide, 18, of Lexington, was shot and killed.

In the days that followed his death, family and friends gathered at Douglass Park to release balloons in memory of Kel.

Waide was a 2020 graduate of Tates Creek High School and former high school basketball player.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.