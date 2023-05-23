'This guy was standing over me': Man allegedly stole couple's van at gunpoint after killing deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not long after Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed on I-75 Monday, police say 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang pulled a gun on a couple in their Georgetown home and stole their van.

Sheangshang is facing multiple charges, including murder of a police officer and first-degree assault.

The Georgetown couple who was held at gunpoint told LEX 18’s Leigh Searcy that when a man arrived at their Elkhorn subdivision home uninvited, they had no idea what had just unfolded on I-75.

Gary McQuain said he was working in his garage when Sheangshang suddenly appeared behind him.

“I turned around and looked up and this guy was standing over me ... and said he needed some help,” McQuain said.

The man said his wife had surgery and needed to go to the hospital, McQuain said.

McQuain said Sheangshang had already asked a neighbor, who he knew, for a ride. After McQuain offered Sheangshang gas money instead of a ride, Sheangshang went back to the neighbor before getting impatient, returning to McQuain’s house and pulling a gun, McQuain said.

Sheangshang never threatened to shoot McQuain’s wife, instead telling her that he would shoot her husband.

“He said to her four different times, ‘I want the keys to the van right now or I'm gonna shoot him,’” Gary McQuain said. “And he kept pointing back to me with the gun.”

McQuain’s wife gave Sheangshang the keys to the van and he left, McQuain said. It wasn’t until later that the couple learned about what happened to Conley, and realized that they went to church with Conley.

Sheangshang then drove the McQuain’s Dodge Caravan to Lexington, where he shot another man in the abdomen before taking his vehicle, according to Sheangshang’s multiple arrest citations. Sheangshang was ultimately taken into custody at a home on Charles Avenue in Lexington, where police also found a .44 Magnum revolver.

Before the events Monday, Sheangshang was already on police radar. He’d recently been featured on Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and had outstanding warrants on burglary charges.

Sheangshang served nearly fourteen years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, and cases out of Ohio. During his sentence, he was released on parole but absconded, was jailed again, and then released in February of this year.

Sheangshang had multiple prior cases out of Clermont County, Ohio, including one 1998 indictment on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to court records.