'This is amazing': Utah church generates thousands in food donations

(LEX 18) — Often, we get lulled into thinking that food insecurity on a high level only exists during the holiday season, but that is never the case. It certainly isn’t now, even as the unemployment rate remains historically low.

“Anyone who goes to the grocery store understands,” said Utah wheat farmer Troy Rindlisbacher.

Troy was among the many farmers who donated his product(s) to help fill boxes that totaled more than 40,000 pounds of donated food that was given out at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park on Friday. That was just Kentucky’s share. A few other states’ farm bureaus also received some substantial donations. Utah’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints organized all this.

“We’re just grateful to do a small part to contribute,” said Rex Holt.

“It’s the ag people coming together to feed (people) because that’s what we do,” Rindlisbacher said as trucks were being loaded up with boxed meals.

Dozens of non-profit organizations from the Commonwealth showed up to grab their allotment and take it back to the people and groups they serve.

“My funds are getting lower and lower, and I’m almost out for the year with two months of school left,” said Lafayette High School youth services coordinator Kathryn Chastain. “This is amazing,” she exclaimed.

Rowan County High School’s youth services coordinator was also here to fill a truck.

“These boxes will help us out tremendously,” Charles Graham said. “Supplies are always needed when working with families who are in need,” he added.

Now, the need will be satisfied for at least one week, as each box contains enough food to feed a family of four for up to seven days.

Members of the Kentucky Farm Bureau helped to load the boxes into vehicles as they lined up and pulled into the barn to receive their designated number of boxes.

“We have over 30 agencies and non-profit organizations responding to this. It’s indicative of the need,” Holt noted.

It’s a need that doesn’t take a break just because the holidays came and went.

