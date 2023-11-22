Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club's 'Nutcracker On Ice' returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club's "Nutcracker on Ice" is back in Lexington and again a family affair.

The father-daughter duo Matt and Kendal Koziatek will portray the Nutcracker and Clara in this year's production.

Both are gold medalists in U.S. Figure Skating Moves.

"The Nutcracker is usually a ballet, and it's usually very traditional Christmas ballet, and we've adapted it for the ice, so instead of pirouettes, they're doing spins," said show director Beverly Durburow.

The University of Kentucky's Figure Skating Team is also part of this year's performance, making up a cast of around 70 people. The college students will perform the Waltz of the Flowers and several solos.

There are two shows in December at the Lexington Ice Center.



Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $17. You can buy tickets here.

Durborow advises dressing warmly for the shows since the ice rink can get chilly.