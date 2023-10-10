Threat charges sent to grand jury: Sendil Nathan remains free on bond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While admitting that probable cause is a low threshold, Fayette County District Court Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston ordered a grand jury to review the evidence against Sendil Nathan.

During the summer, Mr. Nathan allegedly sent several threatening messages to Rabbi Schlomo Litvin of Lexington’s Chabad of the Bluegrass. Detective Corey Sutton testified during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, saying the messages were “alarming,” leading to the charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.

Nathan’s attorney, Edward Thompson, hoped to use semantics to poke holes in the case and have the charges dismissed before reaching the grand jurors. It was argued that Nathan’s threats did not demonstrate intent to inflict harm but only to illuminate that if he did so, then officials would be forced to investigate his reasoning.

Detective Sutton said some of the messages indicated it might’ve been Nathan’s desire to express concern over his financial situation and student loans.

“Does he specify that he was going to bomb the University of Kentucky or the Jewish center,” Mr. Thompson asked during questioning.

“His statements were, ‘If I were to bomb,’ the detective explained how the messages read.

The grand jury will determine if sufficient evidence will move the charges to trial.