Three times little kids totally showed Winter Olympics spirit

Slovakia's surprising defeat of Team USA didn't just catch the hockey world off guard, it gave us yet another example of kids showing their infatuation with the drama of the Olympics.

From elementary education activation to frying pan curling to reaction to the aforementioned Team Slovakia win, here are three instances where kids really understood what they've been seeing on their screens:

Slovakian youth hockey team celebration posted by ex-NHL star

Longtime National Hockey League forward Miroslav Satan probably didn't realize the viral potential of the video he posted on Wednesday after Slovakia stunned Team USA with a late game-tying goal and shootout win.

The 47-year-old is more of a hockey dad these days, but the former Slovakia captain and four-time scorer of 30-plus goals in an NHL season -- three with the Buffalo Sabres -- still knows a big moment when he sees one.

The favored Americans led 2-1 with under a minute to play when Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay pulled the team's goalie. Slovak forward Marek Hrivik scored to help force overtime and a thrilling overtime period did not separate the sides.

There was only one goal in the ensuing shootout and it came off the stick of Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik, who sent Slovakia -- especially its young hockey fans -- into emotional orbit.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/miro81s/status/1493898507358326785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It seems like one of two things happens every Winter Olympics:

Sports fans remember just how much they love curling

Unindoctrintated Americans fall in love with watching curling

The younger the human, the better the chance they live in the second camp.

Enter three-year-old Hudson Hamilton, a cold Ohio yard, some paint, and a... frying pan?

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrHamiltonPE/status/1489362595748405254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E148936259574840

You don't need to speak German to enjoy the little ones in Europe experiencing a sort of indoors Winter Games.

Far less bundled up than the athletes who are competing, the kids at TSG Söflingen tried their hands at some Olympic sports.

View social media post: https://www.facebook.com/landesschau.bw/videos/1201929047207769