Thriller and Halloween festival postponed due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thriller and Halloween Parade and the Halloween Festival and Variety Show have been moved to next weekend due to inclement weather.

The event will now take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, due to challenges with setup and potential safety concerns, according to the City of Lexington Parks and Recreation.

The annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Variety Show will occur at Masterson Station Park, with food and drink vendors opening at 2:30 p.m. Performances will begin at 4 p.m. and the parade will start at 5 p.m.