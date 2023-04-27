Tim Couch shares draft day memories, wisdom for Levis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24 years later and Tim Couch still looks awfully comfortable inside Kroger Field. It's hard to believe it’s been that long since the former Wildcat was selected #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Couch came to his old playground to discuss another former UK quarterback, Will Levis, who like Couch, might not have to wait very long before hearing his name called by the commissioner. Round one of the NFL Draft takes place tonight.

“I spoke to him (Will) yesterday and basically told him, ‘I know what you’re going through, I know it’s stressful but just take a moment to take all of this in,’” Couch said just a few hours before the Carolina Panthers would be on the clock to begin the draft.

Couch was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, who at the time, were just coming back into the league after owner, Art Modell packed up and took the team to Baltimore where they became the Ravens years earlier.

“Being the first player picked for their new franchise was truly special and such an honor,” Couch said before adding, “but along with that comes a lot of responsibility. It’s a heavy weight to hold being the number one pick. You feel like you have a lot to live up to and a lot of people to make happy,” he continued.

It was not a good situation for a rookie quarterback because the team just did not have enough pieces in place to help him. Where you are drafted, Couch said, is more important than when you are drafted. He feels, however, that Levis has the tools to make it work no matter where he lands and hopes he’s able to enjoy the process.

“It’s like when your kids are born, it’s one of those moments,” Couch said of being drafted.

Couch’s contract had already been negotiated prior to the draft. He said it was completed on the morning of the draft, but still, he didn’t take anything for granted until then-commissioner, Paul Tagliabue, called his name.

“There were those nerves sitting backstage thinking ‘are they going to call my name? Are they going to change their mind?' So once you hear your name called, it’s a relief,” he recalled.

He knows Levis will allow his emotions to run the gamut today, so his advice was to just enjoy the day with family.

He then offered another tip for Will once his name is called.

“Just be yourself,” Couch said.

