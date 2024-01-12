Watch Now
Tips to prevent frozen pipes before deep freeze rolls in

Posted at 6:15 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:44:51-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the first deep freeze of the season en route, area plumbers are anticipating an influx of calls.

“The problem is, a lot of people wait until what’s getting ready to happen, and just react instead of being proactive,” said Kevin Pearl, plumbing manager at H2O Maestro. "Certainly that's one of the worst things, to see anyone with property damage because now their life is disrupted, they’re displaced, they have to move out."

Experts like Pearl encourage people to take precautions, whether they’re longtime homeowners or first time renters.

Pearl recommends the following:

      -Leave the thermostat above 55 degrees if leaving home

      -Open cabinets and vanities to allow warm air to reach concealed pipes

      -Keep a trickle of water running through faucets in interior rooms

      -Know where your main water shut-off valve is located inside your home so you can turn it off in the event of a leak

“Just be aware of it and make some plans right now. Don’t wait," said Pearl.

For a full list of tips to prevent frozen pipes, visit Kentucky American Water here. https://amwater.com/press-room/press-releases/kentucky/kentucky-american-water-shares-tips-to-prevent-frozen-pipes-this-winter24

