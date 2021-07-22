Tokyo Olympics tennis draw: Djokovic-Dellien, Osaka-Saisai headline round 1

Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin the quest for his first Olympic title against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in Tokyo, while host nation star Naomi Osaka will open her Games campaign against China's Zheng Saisai, Olympic organizers announced 48 hours ahead of competition.

Great Britain's Andy Murray, the reigning men's singles Olympic champion, will face Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in the first round.

Women's world No. 1 Ash Barty, representing Australia, will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in round one, and men's No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev will face Alexander Bublik. Jennifer Brady, the op-ranked American woman in Tokyo, opens the tournament against Italy's Camila Giorgi and top-ranked U.S. man Tommy Paul will play Aslan Karatsev, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee.

Full draws: Women's Singles | Men's Singles | Women's Doubles | Men's Doubles

Entry lists and the draw for the 16-team mixed doubles event will be announced on July 27. Teams will be comprised of players already participating in singles or doubles.

Tennis competition kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23 at Ariake Tennis Park with men's and women's singles. The both the men's and women's singles finals are set for July 31 for United States-based viewers. The men's doubles gold medal match is scheduled for the 31st as well, while the women's and mixed doubles gold medal matches will close out competition on Aug. 1.

The Tokyo Olympic tennis roster was heavily impacted by big-name opt-outs. For a variety of reasons, stars including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal chose not to compete at the Games. All of the U.S. singles entrants will be making their Olympic debuts.

