Tom Daley finds creative way to protect his first Olympic gold

Athletes who top the podium at the Olympics are often asked where they keep their medals when they aren't wearing them. Some display them proudly in their homes. Others lock them away for safekeeping. Tom Daley took a more creative approach to protecting his first Olympic gold.

The British diving star, who is also an avid knitter, posted a video to his secondary Instagram account to show fans how he keeps his medal from getting scratched.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR0ciqMIOIJ/

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching," he said in the clip. "This morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched."

The knitted medal pouch features a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. Daley proudly demonstrates in the video how the medal, which he won with partner Matty Lee in the men's synchronized 10m platform, fits snuggly into its holder.

The gold is the diver's third Olympic medal. He previously won a bronze in the men's individual 10m platform in 2012 and a bronze in men's synchro 10m platform in Rio. He'll have a chance to pick up another individual medal in the men's 10m platform in Tokyo.