Too hot to handle: Eubank firefighters release annual calendar

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A volunteer fire department in Pulaski County is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation.

Eubank firefighters are set to release their annual calendar, filled with photos of their "model" members.

"We've seen so many of the 'beefcake firefighters,' and that's not what most of your volunteers look like," said battalion chief Kayla Gilliam.

The proof is in the pictures taken by Amy Rusin, who does PR for the department. While the volunteer department is full of professionals who take the job seriously, the crew says these photos reveal some of the personalities beneath the fire gear.

One guy cuddled a puppy, another got creative with a razor.

"Some of them were overly excited to do that, and some were... no, all of them were overly excited," Rusin said.

The results make for a good laugh, but they're for a good cause, too. All the money raised goes back to the department to help with life-saving aspects in Pulaski County.

"We can use the money, that's for sure," said chief Norman Rutheford. "Because people do not realize how expensive the equipment we have to buy is."

It's so important, even Chief Rutheford had to take some photos of his own. But he said you'll have to buy the calendar to get a glimpse for yourself.

The calendars are $15. You can buy one online here.