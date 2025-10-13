Torilena Fields appears in court in Harrison County, competency hearing date set

WARNING: The following includes disturbing details.

Torilena Fields, who faces multiple charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, appeared in court on Monday.

It was just over a year ago when police say Fields shot, stabbed, and dismembered her mother, Trudy, before placing some of the remains in a boiling pot on the stove.

The attorney for Fields entered a not guilty plea in court last November.

In July, we previously reported that a doctor with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center ruled that Fields is competent to stand trial.

However, the defense said at the time that they were waiting on results from their own evaluation.

In today’s pretrial hearing, family members learned that they would have to wait a few more weeks for the competency hearing.

“The hearing itself would be just a couple of witnesses, the doctors that have worked with Torilena, met with her and assessed her,” said Chris Tracy, Bluegrass Regional Manager of the Kentucky Department of Public Safety. “They would basically just give testimony of their assessment and then their findings, and then the judge hears all of that and then makes a ruling as to her competency to stand trial.”

The upcoming competency hearing in Harrison County is set for October 27 at 11 a.m.