Toyota proposing $460.8 million expansion for 'advanced technology vehicles' at Georgetown plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota is planning a $460.8 million expansion at its Georgetown manufacturing plant for "advanced technology vehicles."

On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a tax incentive for the project that is now up to $212.5 million dollars. According to the KEDFA report, Toyota plans to "build the most advanced vehicle production line with the flexibility to build Sedan, SUV, and future advanced technology vehicles."

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday news conference that he would announce a "400+ million dollar investment" in the state but did not elaborate on the specifics. The governor said more details would be released Friday.

The expansion is expected to create 950 more full-time jobs. The Georgetown plant is Toyota's largest manufacturing plant in the world.