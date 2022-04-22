Traffic, parking advisory: Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's about time. Country music star and Lexington native Chris Stapleton will finally perform at Kroger Field.

The event, "A Concert for Kentucky," begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. It will be the first-ever concert at Kroger Field.

The special performance—benefiting Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund—also features Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola.

Ahead of the event, Lexington Police Department issued a traffic and parking advisory for the area around Kroger Field for Saturday.

According to LPD, in preparation for the event, there will be no parking signs posted on Elizabeth Street, Crescent Avenue, Waller Avenue, and Forest Park Road (similar to the parking restrictions with UK Football games).

Vehicles parked on roadways with no parking signs will be towed beginning Saturday morning. Anyone traveling in the area around Kroger Field should use extreme caution and follow all instructions given by officers.

All concert parking must be purchased in advance and parking is not available for sale the day of. Kroger Field parking lots will open Saturday at noon.

The concert was originally scheduled for April 2020, rescheduled for 2021 and ultimately postponed again until April 2022.