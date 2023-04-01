Trans Visibility Day brings heightened opposition to SB 150

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fight that began in Kentucky’s legislature marched into Lexington Friday afternoon.

“These legislators that voted for Senate bill 150 are killing children!” shouted one protester at a transgender visibility rally.

For weeks, LGBTQIA+ advocates have challenged the bill they believe targets transgender youth.

“It’s amazing how they’re like, ‘Be yourself, you’re unique,’ but if it’s not in their perfect little mold, then it’s wrong,” said protester Toby Baxter.

The passing of SB 150 has been a painful outcome for a community historically beaten down. Baxter calls it “crushing.”

LEX 18

Fellow protester Z Frizzell said, “We're always being told and hearing stories about how we're not supposed to be here, we're not people, and we're not valid, but we are.”

Despite the discouragement, protesters took to the streets on Trans Visibility Day, putting their message in plain sight through chanting and posters.

“We're not going anywhere whether people like it or not,” said Bear Watkins.

SB 150 goes into effect in June. The closer the date, the louder the opposition.

“I think it's important for us to say that we exist and that's okay, but also to say, 'hey, you guys are trying to say that we shouldn't exist or taking these things away from us, and that's not okay,’” said Frizzell.

