Transgender Day of Visibility: Woman shares importance of visibility, resources for trans people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every year, March 31st is known as Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to those identifying as transgender across the country.

A recent study from UCLA found that 1.6 million American identify as transgender, including 17,700 people in Kentucky.

One of those Kentuckians is Shannon Ashley, a local transgender woman and LGBTQ+ advocate.

Living openly for years now, she knows the impact visibility can have for the trans community.

"A lot of times, a lot of people, the only trans people they might know is someone on TV, a movie, a news story. But when you're out and you're being visible in the community, they get to know you personally," Ashley said.

"It makes a difference when they know someone who's trans."

A recent report from the National Institutes of Health found transgender people are at an increased risk of dealing with anxiety or depression. Many times, those risks stem from discrimination or violence against trans people.

Ashley has worked to make sure other people in Kentucky feel comfortable and seen. She serves as the fundraiser chair for Camp Beacon, a summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth.

This April, she is also launching the first-ever Kentucky LGBTQ+ Heath and Wellness Fair, a way to provide free health care information to LGBTQ+ people.

Having more access to resources, she said, has improved her own quality of life.

"Having those resources and being affirmed in who I am and having friends who support me...that makes all the difference. It helps you just be more your authentic self and you feel more safe and at ease," she said.

This Transgender Day of Visibility, she's hoping other trans people will also some day feel more comfortable and that people outside the community will be more willing to listen.

"Just ask them about themselves. Get to know them. A lot of times not knowing [creates] fear for a lot of people," she said.

The wellness fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 13th at Bluegrass Care Navigators at 1733 Harrodsburg Rd in Lexington. Workshops will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

