Trauma to Triumph: Camp Noah brings hope to EKY flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the rest of the state moves forward, all it takes is a storm to bring eastern Kentuckians back to July 26.

“I’m scared that it’s gonna flood again,” said Elizabeth Johnson, a 7-year-old whose family still lives in a travel trailer nearly one year after eastern Kentucky flooding.

For 8-year-old Emmett Johnson, the details of that night aren’t easily forgotten.

“We had to go up to the roof in the attic and stay up there till the water was low enough, and 911 had to get us out of there, and I'm happy that we are still here today,” said Emmett.

Like many kids in the area, Emmett and his classmates have experienced hardship most 8-year-olds couldn’t comprehend.

“My friends know how it feels to lose a family member or pet or lots of stuff you loved.”

Over the last year, local social workers watched similar stories play out.

“Even if a child wasn't directly impacted by flooding, they were affected,” said Kristin Pollard. “We've had families reaching out to us, their kids are traumatized, when it rains, they're hard to console.”

When the chance to bring healing came along through a program called Camp Noah, Pollard and fellow social worker Megan Combs jumped at the opportunity.

“In the mountains, we’re all family and we all love each other,” said Combs. The two are working with dozens of volunteers to host the camp, which is one of six Camp Noah programs sponsored by ARH this summer.

Camp Noah is a nationally recognized program for children who are victims of natural disasters. Fittingly, the camp teaches the story of Noah’s Ark.

“Just like Noah and his family had to find a new home, find a new way to live, had to realize that things may never be the same way again, but it doesn't mean they won't be good,” said camp volunteer Roger Smith.

Through traditional camp activities, skits, games, art, and therapy dogs, kids spent the week sharing their stories and learning to deal with the after-effects commonly experienced after traumatic events.

“These kids have shared with each other, and they've helped each other realize they're not alone in all this, and that's what it's all about,” said Smith.

