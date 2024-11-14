Trial of man accused of killing Scott County sheriff's deputy to be held in Shelby County

(LEX 18) — The trial of the man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy will be held in Shelby County.

Defense attorneys for Steven Sheangshang had previously argued that the media coverage and high-profile nature of the case would make it impossible to get an impartial jury in Scott County, where the shooting occurred.

Sheangshang is accused of murder and other counts connected to the shooting death of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop in May 2023.

Judge Kathryn Gabhart said during Thursday’s hearing that while she feels Scott County residents could set aside their feelings and sit on a jury, she agreed that it would take long enough to find an impartial jury in Scott County that it would interfere with the ability to have a speedy trial.

Judge Gabhart had recommended Shelby County as the new venue, saying that as a largely rural county outside a major metropolitan area it is similar to Scott County. She also pointed out that it is outside the media coverage area that serves Scott County.

An official order moving the trial to Shelby County has not been issued, but both the defense and prosecutors said that they did not object to the trial being moved there. Judge Gabhart also discussed the logistics of the trial being moved there, saying she would be working with officials in both Scott and Shelby counties to make sure the appropriate resources and security will be available.

Sheangshang was not present for the hearing, which was held by Zoom, because of health issues that are being treated, his attorneys said during the hearing.

The trial is currently scheduled to be held from February 24 to March 27.