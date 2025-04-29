TSA agents in Kentucky are preparing for Derby travel, REAL ID enforcement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — TSA agents in Kentucky are preparing for a busy few days as thousands of people travel to the commonwealth for the Kentucky Derby, while also getting ready for REAL ID enforcement that begins May 7.

One week from tomorrow, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification, such as a passport, to get through TSA checkpoints.

"I have my passport so I'm just going to use that," said Melissa Nolan, who was traveling out of Blue Grass Airport on Tuesday.

Some travelers, like Nolan, plan to use their passports for domestic flights once REAL ID enforcement begins. While some say the process of getting a REAL ID wasn't complicated, others report long lines and difficulty getting appointments.

"With the lines and the confusion and all that. I'm in Danville so there's a place there, but I just thought well, I'll wait till after the rush. So, I'm just going to wait," said Nolan.

According to the state, 36.6 percent of Kentucky credential holders – about 1.33 million people – have a REAL ID.

If you're unsure whether you have one, look for the black star on your ID.

"Go into your wallet or purse, take your identification out, look at the top right of it - if it has a star - that means you are REAL ID ready and you're good to go. If you don't have the star, that means you need to get in and get that taken care of," said TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell.

According to TSA, passengers who do not yet have their REAL ID or another TSA acceptable form of ID, like a passport, can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed to fly.