Two arrested in connection to October robbery, shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that two people were arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting that happened in October.

Around 7:00 p.m. on October 23, officers responded to a robbery call at Ignited Vape in Lexington. Police say two people robbed the store at gunpoint, the store owner was able to detain one of the suspects, but the other suspect shot the store owner allowing both suspects to get away.

LEX 18 obtained surveillance video of the incident.

Police named the suspects as 19-year-old Centica Jones and 19-year-old Joseph Jackson. Officers got an alert about a stolen vehicle on November 2, conducted a traffic stop, and found both Jones and Jackson in the vehicle.

Jones is charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. Jackson is charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, assault, evading police, and receiving stolen property.

Both are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.