LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults had to be evacuated after a home caught fire in Lexington.

Firefighters received a call at around 7:23 a.m. of smoke in the area of E. Fourth and Ohio Streets. The people inside the house were evacuated when firefighters got to the scene.

LEX 18

The Lexington Fire Department says the fire was contained to the exterior crawl space wall and that it only took a few minutes to put out the fire.

Investigators are on the scene and will determine what caused the fire.