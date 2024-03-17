Two people injured in shooting on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18). — Two people are recovering after a shooting early Sunday morning in Lexington.

Lexington police say it happened around 2:30 outside Brothers Bar and Grill on Winchester Road.

Police say one of the victims was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other victim showed up at the hospital later and is also expected to be okay.

Lexington police told LEX 18 they do not have a suspect. If anyone has any information about the incident, contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.