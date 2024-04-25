UK breaks ground on new $781 million cancer and ambulatory center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky celebrated the beginning on construction of the brand new UK Cancer and Advanced Ambulatory Building on Thursday morning.

University and state leaders joined together to break ground on the 550,000-square-foot project, located on South Limestone at the intersection of State St. and University Ave.

"This new building will double our current clinical outpatient space and still allow room for growth," said UK Markey Center director, B. Mark Evers.

The center will combine multiple parts of the UK Markey Cancer Center under one roof, including chemotherapy, radiation, oncology, a pharmacy, as well as space for dining, retail and meditation.

Cancer survivor and Markey Cancer Center Patient Advisory Group member Erica Radhakrishnan shared her hope for the new center on Thursday.

"All of these enhanced features will save patients time, energy and resources so that they can focus on what's important: healing."

The $781 million project is expected to take 3 years to complete.

It comes as Markey saw an increase in patient visits of 57% in the last decade. In 2021, Markeys saw more than 120,000 patient visits.

The new building will take traffic flow into account. The entrance is set to be located on Elizabeth St., to alleviate congestion on Limestone and Nicholasville Road.