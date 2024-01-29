UK Chandler Hospital improves, expands ICU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While it seems unlikely that it would happen anytime soon on the level it did back in 2020-21, the COVID-19 pandemic taught everyone a lesson about preparedness. And inside the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital, they worked tirelessly to prepare for anything.

“This floor is able to care for two patients per room, designed that way with all of the gasses and equipment and spaces we recognized during our last event,” said Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, a critical care physician here.

UK Healthcare

Dr. Montgomery-Yates refers to the recently completed construction on the 12th floor of the hospital tower. Previously unused, it will now serve as the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. All ICU patients will be housed here, which, the doctor noted, will allow for more efficient treatment and effective care of the patients.

The space was designed with input from staff members to make it a more desirable work environment for them.

“Lots of nuanced alterations that can be turned off and on to make care easier for nurses and techs and everyone doing that care,” she said before offering a tour of the floor and its features.

UK Healthcare

Some of those features include 64 total ICU rooms, which is an increase of eight from the current number. There will be air-pressurized rooms for the immunocompromised, a Serious Communicable Disease Lab, and recharge rooms for staff members to get a legitimate break so they can take care of their own physical and mental health. An ICU-only pharmacy is on the 12th floor, and there is art all over the hallways, along with bright, natural light areas to bring the place to life in a patient-friendly manner. All of that was done with a purpose.

Not everyone speaks or reads English, so it will help folks get around, understand where they are, and create a “homey” feeling for everybody.

The new floor opens on Sunday, February 4.

