UK club hockey team asking for donations for trip to nationals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK men's club hockey team is again asking for donations from BBN to help with their trip to the national tournament.

Last year, the team was able to travel to nationals for the first time since 2008 after they raised over $68,000.

The team does not receive funding from the University of Kentucky because of its club status.

Their goal this year is to raise $60,000 to cover transportation, hotels, food, and practice time.

To donate, go to: Fundraiser by University of Kentucky Hockey Club : On the way to Regionals (gofundme.com).