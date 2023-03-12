UK club hockey team headed to nationals after receiving donations, first time since 2008

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK men's club hockey team is officially headed to nationals for the first time since 2008 after receiving an overwhelming amount of donations and support from BBN.

#BBN THANK YOU! With your generosity and support, Kentucky Hockey is officially going to Boston for Nationals. Could not have done it without you all. pic.twitter.com/EAvx9SX5wS — Kentucky Hockey (@Kentucky_Hockey) March 10, 2023

As of Sunday morning, the team has raised $68,453 out of $80,000, allowing them the opportunity to go to the ACHA 2023 National Championships.

The tournament will be held in Boston, Massachusetts from March 17-21.