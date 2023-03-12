Watch Now
UK club hockey team headed to nationals after receiving donations, first time since 2008

Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 12, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK men's club hockey team is officially headed to nationals for the first time since 2008 after receiving an overwhelming amount of donations and support from BBN.

As of Sunday morning, the team has raised $68,453 out of $80,000, allowing them the opportunity to go to the ACHA 2023 National Championships.

The tournament will be held in Boston, Massachusetts from March 17-21.

