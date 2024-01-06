UK Debate team legend passes away at 95

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky campus community is saying goodbye to a longtime member of the communications department and debate team. J.W. Patterson was a debate coach for decades and, colleagues say, helped transform the lives of countless students. I talked with a former dean of the communications department this evening about his legacy.

When you think of the word "dynasty" at the University of Kentucky, you might think of basketball, but J.W. Patterson also built one with the debate team. For 40 years, he coached and taught at UK.

"He coached a national championship team in the '80s. He coached the Copeland Award winner, which is the top team in the nation in the '90s, and he literally wrote the book on debate," said Jennifer Greer, former dean of the UK College of Communication and Information.

Greer said the debate team has turned out some pretty impressive alumni, including former Governor Steve Beshear and Lexington restauranteur Ouita Michel, who won the 1986 national championship.

"She's taken those skills in debate and turned them into this very thriving restaurant food and drink brand that she has that's really a national brand," Greer said.

Patterson died over the holidays at age 95. Now, the community is reflecting on his legacy in the world of debate. The high school national championship was his baby. They still host it every year in Lexington.

"He created, basically, what is the modern high school debate circuit where you can get the top debaters in any high school anyplace in the country and even internationally," Greer said. "It's the J.W. Patterson Tournament of Champions. We named it for him,"

As Greer thinks back to all the lives Patterson helped guide, she's also adamant about the importance of debate.

"It allows people with differing opinions, often we are going to force them on one side or the other, it allows people with different opinions to research, think about their arguments, and engage in a civil way where they can talk to each other and really understand each other's positions, work out differences," She said. "The skills you learn in debate are so sorely needed in our country right now,"

Dave Arnett, the current director of the UK Debate team, said they will hold a memorial service for Patterson later in January.