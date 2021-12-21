UK football quarterback Will Levis to return for senior year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Arnold Schwarzenegger made the line "I'll be back" famous in his unforgettable role in the Terminator movie series.

It was also a clever way for Will Levis to announce that he'll be back in the blue and white next year for his senior season.

Levis took to twitter Monday night, posting the famous clip to inform Big Blue Nation of his decision.

He was leaning towards a return back on December 11, but wanted to get an evaluation from the NFL.

Levis recorded over 2,500 passing yards, over 20 touchdowns, more than 350 rushing yards, and nine rushing scores in his first year as Kentucky's starting quarterback.