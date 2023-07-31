Watch Now
UK men's basketball set to participate in 'Wilt Week' to support injured officer

Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 31, 2023
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. ( LEX 18) — UK men's basketball head coach John Calipari says the team will be supporting and participating in a week dedicated to a Louisville officer who survived a mass shooting.

"Wilt Week" will take place from August 1st to August 5th in Louisville. In a Monday tweet, Calipari "challenged" Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne and the Louisville men's basketball team to "come together as one" to support Officer Wilt.

"Wilt Week" is an event hosted by the St. Matthews Police Department and Independence Bank. The week is dedicated to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was releasedfrom Frazier Rehabilitation Institute late last week. Wilt recovered from a traumatic brain injury during the Old National Bank mass shooting that left five dead and nine injured back in April.

All proceeds from "Wilt Week" will go towards Officer Wilt's medical bills and recovery, according to Coach Cal.

