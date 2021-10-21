UK suspending all activities for all new fraternity members following death of student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky leaders have put new restrictions on the schools fraternities after the death of a student this week.

Thomas Hazelwood, better known as Lofton, was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity who died of what the coroner presumes was alcohol toxicity.

The fraternity was also cited for liquor law violation the night he died.

On Thursday morning, University President Eli Capilouto told students that the school is suspending all activities involving new members of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters indefinitely. It includes all social, educational, and formal interactions between new and returning members of the organization or chapter. It also includes official or unofficial new member events hosted by a chapter.

They are also requiring new training for all members with a focus on bystander intervention and hazing prevention.

The university calls these the first steps as their investigations move forward.

"We will continue to communicate about these important issues as our investigations of this tragedy progress and as we continue to evaluate how best we can protect our community and hold each other accountable in upholding that responsibility," said UK President Eli Capilouto in a statement.

Anyone with information on the Hazelwood's death is asked to contact UK Police 859-257-1616. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to 859-323-8477 (TIPS).