UK Police investigating reports of shots fired overnight on campus

Posted at 6:57 AM, Feb 15, 2023
University of Kentucky Police sent out a campus-wide alert overnight after receiving reports of shots fired at a parking garage on campus.

No one was hurt and the situation cleared shortly after police responded to the scene.

The call for shots fired came in right before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near a parking garage in the area of University Dr. and Cooper Dr., nearby Kroger Field.

When police responded at 2:14 a.m., they confirmed this was not an active shooter situation and nobody was hurt.

A few minutes later, UK tweeted the emergency condition had passed and normal activities could continue on campus.

This comes at a time where student safety, particularly at public universities, is top of mind after the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

University of Kentucky reflects on its safety measures in wake of Michigan State shooting

UKPD is handling this investigation and will share more information when it becomes available.

