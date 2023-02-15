UK Police investigating reports of shots fired overnight on campus

University of Kentucky Police sent out a campus-wide alert overnight after receiving reports of shots fired at a parking garage on campus.

No one was hurt and the situation cleared shortly after police responded to the scene.

The call for shots fired came in right before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near a parking garage in the area of University Dr. and Cooper Dr., nearby Kroger Field.

When police responded at 2:14 a.m., they confirmed this was not an active shooter situation and nobody was hurt.

While UK Police are still investigating reports received of shots fired near Parking Structure 1, this is not an active shooter situation. There are no victims reported. We will share more information as it becomes available. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) February 15, 2023

A few minutes later, UK tweeted the emergency condition had passed and normal activities could continue on campus.

URGENT: The emergency condition has passed. You may safely resume your regularly scheduled activity. Info at https://t.co/famIDT0e1T — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) February 15, 2023

This comes at a time where student safety, particularly at public universities, is top of mind after the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

UKPD is handling this investigation and will share more information when it becomes available.