UK Police prepare for busy weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As University of Kentucky football fans prepare for a sold-out showdown against Louisiana State, university police are preparing to keep crowds safe.

After an upset against the Florida Gators last Saturday, fans took to State Street and set off several fires.

"Around like the end of like the fourth quarter, everyone was texting everyone like we're rushing State Street, we're rushing State Street, and then everyone just starts running down here, to do their thing," said student Emily Brown. "It's like a stampede, and you just hope that everyone like safely has fun, and it's like a once in a lifetime thing."

No arrests were made but, there were a handful of injuries mostly related to burns from the fires.

Some students expect a similar celebration if the cats pull off another win to continue their undefeated streak.

"I definitely think if we keep winning, then it will happen again at some point," said Makayla James.

University police Chief James Monroe is hoping for a calmer celebration but still preparing for large rowdy crowds.

"We will be stepping up the number of officers that we'll have at the game, as well as postgame," said Monroe.

They've partnered with the Lexington Police and Fire Departments to increase their presence.

Monroe says it'll be the first time in a while that they've had sold-out games back-to-back.

Tailgating starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.