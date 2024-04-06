UK professor has spent a lifetime chasing eclipses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The second total solar eclipse in our part of the country in just seven years is Monday, April 8. An astronomy professor from UK says it's a can't-miss event.

"A total solar eclipse is the most spectacular, predictable event in nature!" said Tom Troland. "It's an experience which almost defies words, almost defies description, you almost have to be there."

Troland has taught physics and astronomy at the University of Kentucky for about 40 years. He's been pursuing eclipses for even longer.

"I've been chasing eclipses almost my whole life, not always successfully!" Troland said. "The first time I was successful, I was a senior in college"

"Even though I had known for years what I should see, to actually see it, was the experience of a lifetime," he added.

Troland has now seen three, and he's hoping for a fourth on Monday. He said most professors in his department are trying to get into the path of totality.

"The difference between a total eclipse and a partial eclipse is almost literally the difference between night and day," he said.

The path of totality, the area where the moon will completely block out the sun, will pass over parts of Western Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. Lexington will see 97% totality. The University of Kentucky is throwing an eclipse party at Alumni Commons, giving out eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

Whether you're in that partial eclipse territory or in that sliver of totality, Troland says the most important thing is to be present.

"Take it in. Drink it in. Don't spend time fiddling with cameras or equipment because other people will be taking pictures of the eclipse. If you want a souvenir picture of the eclipse, let other people do the work. I recommend you simply take in the experience. Look up. Gaze at the sun. Look at the corona with its little tendrils pointing out in different directions away from the sun," he said.

