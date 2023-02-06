'Unbelievable': Neighbors react to Lawrenceburg man's kidnapping, rape charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Next-door neighbors of a man who was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape are appalled at the news.

George Wayne Aldridge was arrested Friday.

"It's unbelievable," Aldridge's neighbor, David Scrogham, said. "I would never expect him doing something like that."

Scrogham lives directly behind Aldridge and said he has always been friendly and neighborly.

"He'd be out mowing his yard or he'd be out there doing something and just holler 'hey, how you doing' and that was about it," Scrogham said.

Scrogham said the close proximity to Aldridge is especially disturbing since Scrogham raised his three girls in his home.

"If I had known at the time, it had been a much different situation, I'd have been watching him like a hawk but I had no idea, no suspicions," Scrogham said.

Several other neighbors in the Lawrenceburg neighborhood expressed similar sentiments. They said Aldridge had always been friendly and kept to himself.

